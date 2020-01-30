Israel Chemicals Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Israel Chemicals in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

ICL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Israel Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Israel Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 31.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

