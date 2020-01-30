istar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.03

Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 15611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $918.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. istar’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of istar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 481,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of istar by 51.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of istar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of istar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of istar during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About istar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

