Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.58

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 763714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

ITUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 22.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after acquiring an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 19,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,797,000 after acquiring an additional 210,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

