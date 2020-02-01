Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 230,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC raised its position in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Itron by 76.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $1,734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Itron by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $19,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

