ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ITUS’s earnings. ITUS reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITUS will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITUS.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

NYSE:ANIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 38,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,236. ITUS has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

In other ITUS news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $121,620 in the last ninety days.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

