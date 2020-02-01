ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 150 at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target (up from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 153.92 ($2.02).

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 135.40 ($1.78). 13,514,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Put Option