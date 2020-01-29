ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 154.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 156 ($2.05).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ITV to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

LON:ITV traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 139.75 ($1.84). 12,630,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?