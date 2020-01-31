J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JDW. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

JDW opened at GBX 1,557.60 ($20.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.77.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

