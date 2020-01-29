J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Receives $1.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 408,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,203.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,134 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JILL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.11. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?