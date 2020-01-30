J M Smucker Co Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $106.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

