J. Scott Boston Sells 24,802 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,930,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,035,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

