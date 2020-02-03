Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $153.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average is $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

