Jack Kaye Sells 806 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $50,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 44.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth $17,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

