Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

A number of research firms have commented on JEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498,449 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $10,962,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $7,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

