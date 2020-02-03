Jacobs Engineering (J) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J opened at $92.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

