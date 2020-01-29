Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NYSE J traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

