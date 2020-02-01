Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given $102.90 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 13.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $102.90 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday.

Jacobs Engineering stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,170. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.63.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

