James J. Filler Buys 421 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,412.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 737,433 shares in the company, valued at $67,283,386.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

CNBKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

