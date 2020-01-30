James Latham (LON:LTHM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,020.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and last traded at GBX 1,005 ($13.22), with a volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($13.09).

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 970.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 868.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Dunmow acquired 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £8,855.50 ($11,648.91). Also, insider Piers Latham acquired 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.43) per share, with a total value of £3,994.55 ($5,254.60).

James Latham Company Profile (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?