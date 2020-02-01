Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Trading Down 1%

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $46.56, approximately 206 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?