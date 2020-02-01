JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAPAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 127,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, analysts expect that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

