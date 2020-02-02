JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $10.45 on Friday. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

