Jaywing (LON:JWNG) Trading Up 6.3%

Jaywing PLC (LON:JWNG) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,425% from the average daily volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.15.

About Jaywing (LON:JWNG)

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency Services, and Media & Analysis. It offers marketing agency, data science consultancy, and technology services. The company also provides media planning and buying; data services and consultancy; agency services; search engine optimization; Website design and build; direct marketing; online marketing and media; product development; social communication; and online PR services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts