JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) versus CIM Commercial Trust (NYSE:CMCT) Head to Head Contrast

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 4.94% 0.99% 0.53% CIM Commercial Trust 211.84% 2.86% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JBG SMITH Properties and CIM Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and CIM Commercial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $644.18 million 8.45 $39.92 million $1.73 23.45 CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million 1.14 $1.12 million ($0.99) -15.58

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats CIM Commercial Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services. As of December 31, 2018, its operating portfolio consisted of 62 operating assets comprising 46 commercial assets and 16 multifamily assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.