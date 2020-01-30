JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.75 ($32.27).

EPA DEC opened at €24.86 ($28.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.55. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

