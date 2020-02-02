JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €32.70 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €32.70 ($38.02) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.21 ($31.64).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €24.18 ($28.12) on Friday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €26.56 and its 200 day moving average is €25.53.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

