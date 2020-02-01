JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEC. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.21 ($31.64).

Shares of EPA:DEC traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €24.18 ($28.12). 417,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.54.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

