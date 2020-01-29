Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

OXY stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

