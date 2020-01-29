Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paypal in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $115.24 on Monday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

