Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 4.41. SBI has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?