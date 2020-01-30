Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

