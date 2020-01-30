Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

SNY stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 107,253 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

