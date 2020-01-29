Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of GLNG opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

