Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deckers Outdoor Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

DECK stock opened at $187.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $130.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,460 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

