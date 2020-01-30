Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eni SpA’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ENI in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

E stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ENI by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

