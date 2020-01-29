Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

