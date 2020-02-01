Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Line Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LN)

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Line in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.67). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Line’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,777.50.

LN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Line has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Line (NYSE:LN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $535.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Line by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Line by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Line by 2,503.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Line by 76.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

