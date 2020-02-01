Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MKC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $120.49 and a one year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

