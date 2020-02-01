Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SGS Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SGS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $28.79 on Friday. SGS has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

