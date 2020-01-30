Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SL Green Realty Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: What is a Call Option?