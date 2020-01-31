Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.19. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

