Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STLD. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 228,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 76.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 332,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

