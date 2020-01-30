Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

GLPEY opened at $7.55 on Monday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

