Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BXS. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE BXS opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

