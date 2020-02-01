Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Kirby (NYSE:KEX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.29.

KEX traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.29. 1,487,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,977. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4,721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 178,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Cost of Debt