Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

GOOG stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,455.84. 1,285,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,398.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,272.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

