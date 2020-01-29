Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JJSF. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $184.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.90. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,543,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

