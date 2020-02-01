Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

SBUX opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

