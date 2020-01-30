Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYOU. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

CYOU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 266,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,068. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $568.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at $370,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Story: Profit Margin