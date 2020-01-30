Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 387,371 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

